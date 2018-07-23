Off-duty Detroit police officer accused of crashing personal car while driving drunk

DETROIT - An off-duty Detroit police officer was arrested over the weekend for crashing his personal car while driving drunk, according to officials.

Samuel Anderson, 24, was arrested around 11 p.m. Saturday for driving his personal car under the influence of alcohol while he was off duty.

“We certainly want all of our officers to do the right thing," Detroit police Chief James Craig said. "This is unfortunate."

The crash happened at the intersection of Grand River and Cass Avenue.

Police said Anderson rear-ended another car, but the other car drove off. Craig said whether an officer is off duty or not, this doesn't represent the entire agency.

“Anytime an officer is arrested for anything, it’s not reflective of the entire organization,” Craig said.

Anderson is charged with one count of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and one count of possession of a weapon while intoxicated.

He is being held on $4,000 bail.

