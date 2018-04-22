Off-duty Detroit police officer arrested after allegedly pulling gun in public during argument

DETROIT - An off-duty police officer is expected to be arraigned Monday after an alleged domestic violence incident in Detroit on Saturday.

The 25-year-old officer and two-year veteran of the Detroit Police Department was taken into custody early Saturday morning.

Police said the off-duty officer got into an argument with his girlfriend inside a nightclub that spilled onto Beaubien Street and when good Samaritans tried to help the woman, the off-duty officer allegedly pulled out a gun.

Assault, felony firearm and domestic violence charges are being considered.

