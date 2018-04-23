Off-duty Detroit police officer charged after allegedly pulling gun during argument in Greektown

DETROIT - An off-duty Detroit police officer was arraigned Monday after allegedly pulling a gun during a domestic incident Saturday morning in Greektown.

Willie Fortner, 25, is charged with two counts of felonious assault, domestic violence and felony firearms violations.

The 25-year-old officer and two-year veteran of the Detroit Police Department was taken into custody early Saturday morning.

Detroit police said the off-duty officer and his girlfriend got into a fight at about 2 a.m. at Nikki's Nightlife. The argument continued on Beaubien Street near Fort Street and allegedly turned physical.

Prosecutors allege Fortner physically assaulted the woman. Two men, ages 29 and 20, tried to break up the fight.

Authorities said Fortner had a verbal dispute with the men and he went to the trunk of his car, removed a handgun and pointed it at both men, causing them to run for cover..

The off-duty officer was arrested and no one was injured.

Fortner was given a $15,000 bond.

