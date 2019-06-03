Off duty Detroit police sergeant killed in shooting

DETROIT - An off duty Detroit police sergeant was shot and killed Sunday night at her home in Garden City.

Detroit Police Chief James Craig called sergeant Elaine Williams a rising star in the force. She was also a mother to young boys.

“Very sad and dark day for the Detroit Police Department. As you now know, we lost one of our own,” said Craig.

Garden City police said two people were shot. Williams died at the scene. The other person is in a hospital. Police said it was a domestic situation, but Craig wouldn’t talk about the details of the case.

“In terms of how the violence erupted, I would refer those comments to the outside principality,” said Craig.

He did say Williams served 14 years on the force and rose through the ranks as a sergeant three years ago.

“I guess the best way to describe her is that she is someone that when she walked into a room, the room would light up. She was certainly someone that was going to lead this organization. She’s certainly a tremendous loss but her legacy certainly will live on,” said Craig.

