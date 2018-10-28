Off-duty police officer arrested after shots fired at Detroit wedding

Detroit police investigating a shooting that occurred on Oct. 27, 2018 on the city's west side. (WDIV)

DETROIT - An off-duty police officer was arrested Saturday for possession of a firearm while intoxicated, and aggravated assault.

According to authorities, someone called 911 around 8:30 p.m. and said someone was shot in the 10400 block of Livernois Avenue. The caller said the shooting victim was taken privately to the hospital.

The altercation occurred at a wedding in the area and an off-duty police officer was arrested.

An internal and criminal investigation has been launched to figure out what happened.

The investigation is ongoing.

