Off-duty police officer arrested for aggravated assault at Detroit wedding

Detroit police investigating after reports of shots fired at a wedding on the city's west side on Oct. 27, 2018. (WDIV)

DETROIT - An off-duty police officer was arrested Saturday for possession of a firearm while intoxicated, and aggravated assault.

According to authorities, someone called 911 around 8:30 p.m. and said someone was shot in the 10400 block of Livernois Avenue. The caller said the shooting victim was taken privately to the hospital.

The altercation occurred at a wedding in the area and an off-duty police officer was arrested.

Police determined shots were not fired at the location.

An internal and criminal investigation has been launched to figure out what happened.

The investigation is ongoing.

