Officials: 'Active shooter situation' in Michigan's Mason County now 'contained'

MASON COUNTY, Mich. - Police in Mason County issued an alert for an "active shooter situation" on Tuesday morning.

The Mason County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook Tuesday morning: "US31 between Hoague and Koenig is CLOSED due to an active shooter situation. Avoid the area."

Per Mason County Sheriff's Office's Facebook Page, there's an active shooter situation in the area of US31 between Hoague and Koenig. The sheriff is asking that everyone avoid that area. We have no further details at this time. pic.twitter.com/iebEZEvYXO — @MSPNorthernMI (@mspnorthernmi) April 16, 2019

Mason County Press is reporting at least two people have been shot during an incident at a home in Grant Township. Mason County Central Schools says they are currently in a "soft lockdown mode."

UPDATE: At around 9 a.m., Mason County Emergency Management said the situtation "has been contained."

"Investigation will be on-going for several hours. US-31 will remain closed and non-residents should avoid the area."

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.