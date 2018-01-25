Police negotiating with barricaded robber at Citizens Bank in Canton Township

Police are negotiating with a barricaded robber at Citizens Bank in Canton Township. (WDIV)

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Officials are negotiating with a bank robber who has barricaded himself inside the Citizens Bank on Canton Center Road in Canton Township.

The Citizen's Bank is near the intersection of Canton Center and Cherry Hill roads.

Canton police officers and members of the Western-Wayne Special Operations Team are still at the scene. They said the robber has barricaded himself inside the bank, and they are negotiating with him.

There are an undisclosed number of employees still inside the bank.

It's unclear if the robber is armed.

Canton Center Road is closed north of Cherry Hill Road. Residents are asked to avoid the area.

