ADRIAN, Mich. - Officials are evacuating a half-mile radius in Adrian due to a hazardous material situation.

Public safety officials are evacuating the area around Anderson Development, which is at 1450 East Michigan Street, officials with the Lenawee County Sheriff's Office announced.

No additional information was made available.

