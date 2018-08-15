Officials identify substance that burned teen, infant on slide at Lapeer County park

LAPEER, Mich. - Officials have identified a substance that burned a teenager and an infant who were on a slide at a park in Lapeer County.

A 1-year-old boy and 14-year-old girl were burned Aug. 2 by a substance at Cramton Park.

Police said the boy went through the substance at 10:33 a.m. on a slide on the south side of the river. When the girl tried to help the boy, she got the substance on her.

Lapeer police have identified the substance as sodium hydroxide, a product used for cleaning. It's also used in the process of manufacturing illegal drugs, police said.

Both children suffered injuries to their lower extremities, police said. They were treated at McLaren Lapeer Region, and the boy was transferred to the Hurley Medical Burn Unit.

All other playground equipment at the park and other city parks were checked and no foreign substances were found, police said. The playgrounds were cleaned.

