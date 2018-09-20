Officials: Man attempts to abduct child in Grosse Pointe Woods

GROSSE POINTE WOODS, Mich. - Officials are warning the public about an attempted abduction of a child in Grosse Pointe Woods.

The "suspicious incident" happened Wednesday before 8 p.m. in the area of Marter and Roslyn roads, officials said.

A 13-year-old boy was riding his bike home from a friend's house when a vehicle stopped in the middle of Roslyn Road and a white man got out and tried to grab him, according to police.

The child ran away and told police the man chased after him. He was able to safely make it to his home, and police were contacted.

Police believe the suspect is a white man who is 30-40 years old, heavy-set and clean-shaven. He was wearing an orange baseball hat with a black letter or marking on it, blue jeans, a blue T-shirt and black shoots.

The vehicle is a black, newer model Cadillac Escalade or similar.

If you have any information, call the Grosse Pointe Woods Public Safety Department at 313-343-2400.

