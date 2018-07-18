Officials recover man's body from Walled Lake

WALLED LAKE, Mich. - Officials have recovered a body from Walled Lake.

Multiple police boats went out in the water Wednesday afternoon after receiving a call about a body in the water.

Police sources said they discovered the body of a man. It's unclear how long it has been in the water.

The circumstances of the drowning are unclear, but police don't believe it was an immediate drowning. It appears the body has been in the water for some time, police said.

A law enforcement officer said an update will be provided when police have more information.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office will also assist in the investigation.

