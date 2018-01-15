Officials release cause of 2017 gas line explosion in Orion Township

An investigation into a gas line explosion last year in Orion Township has been completed.

Back in November 2017, a massive gas line fire ignited in Orion Township near Auburn Hills, causing a loud roar and giant flames with plumes of smoke to be seen from miles away.

Consumers Energy released the following information on Monday about the November incident:

“After a thorough investigation, Consumers Energy officials determined approximately 21 feet of fill material was added over top of the pipeline by a third party. The weight of the fill stressed the pipeline and caused it to sag due to the compressibility of the supporting organic soil layer (a swampy area) which caused a break and rupture in the pipeline on November 20, 2017 in Orion Township, Michigan. No injuries occurred. This type of pipeline break is extremely rare. Consumers Energy is taking immediate action to help ensure it does not happen again including: enhancing inspection patrols of all gas transmission lines; revising our construction standards to evaluate soil compressibility; and implementing comprehensive remediation plans that meet or exceed state and federal requirements. Consumers Energy remains committed to safely providing reliable and affordable natural gas to our customers."

