Officials remind Michigan drivers to clear snow, ice from cars before traveling after incident

Officials are reminding Michigan drivers to clear the snow and ice from the top of their vehicles after a driver's windshield was shattered by flying ice from a vehicle.

Chippewa County Central Dispatch posted this on Facebook:

PSA - If you don't pay attention to any other post that we make PLEASE, PLEASE, PLEASE pay attention to this one!!!!

Take a look at these pictures. One of our citizens was traveling on M-129 behind a vehicle, the snow/ice accumulation that was built up on the vehicle let loose coming into contact with his windshield. HE IS LUCKY!

As the weather warms up this snow/ice accumulation on our vehicles is going to break loose. Do yourself and everyone a favor and CLEAN THE SNOW AND ICE OFF OF YOUR VEHICLE! This could be you or your loved one.

We're happy our caller wasn't hurt! The fact that this accident could have been avoided by someone cleaning the snow/ice off their vehicle makes us unhappy.

Do you have to clear the snow from your vehicle before driving in Michigan?

According to Michigan law, a driver's vision cannot be impaired by an object, including snow and ice, that obstructs sight and a vehicle's rear window cannot be obstructed unless there are two mirrors that allow the driver to see the road behind the vehicle.

As for the rest of the vehicle, Michigan law states, "A person shall not deposit, or cause to be deposited, snow, ice, or slush onto or across a roadway or the shoulder of the roadway in a manner which obstructs the safety vision of the driver of a motor vehicle," and, "A person shall not deposit, or cause to be deposited, snow, ice or slush on any roadway or highway."

In other words, if a vehicle is not cleared completely and snow or ice flies off while driving, it is illegal.

Additionally, a vehicle's exterior lights should be cleaned off so the lights are the color and brightness required by law.

