Officials search Black River for 2 men who disappeared underwater in Port Huron

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mich. - Officials are searching for two men who disappeared underwater in Port Huron, according to the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office.

The U.S. Coast Guard originally investigated the incident as a possible collision between a dinghy and a pontoon boat, but officials have learned there was not a collision.

St. Clair County deputies received a call around 2:30 p.m. that someone was in the Black River near the I-94 bridge. Shortly after the first call, officials learned a man going past on a pontoon boat saw the man in the water and jumped in to help.

Witnesses said the good Samaritan also disappeared under the water.

The search and rescue operation has been turned into a recovery operation, according to deputies. Drivers from the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office have joined the search, and a second dive team boat is using sonar.

Firefighters and officials from the sheriff's office are also searching for the men.

