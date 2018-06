ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mich. - Officials are searching for two men after a possible collision between a dinghy and a pontoon boat on the Black River in St. Clair County, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

Firefighters and officials from the sheriff's office are also searching for the men.

Officials said they're investigating the incident as a possible collision.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.