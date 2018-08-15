Officials search for boater who disappeared underwater on Lake St. Clair

GROSSE POINTE FARMS, Mich. - The Coast Guard and multiple police agencies are on Lake St. Clair on Tuesday night, searching for a man who went underwater while taking a swim.

Officials said a couple out on their boat near Lake Shore Drive decided to jump in the water for a swim. The 60-year-old man went under and didn't resurface. Officials have been searching the lake for five hours.

"There was a husband and wife out on their boat about a mile offshore from the Grosse Pointe Yacht Club," said Ensign Justin Bommer, of the U.S. Coast Guard. "What we were told was that they were going for a swim. The boat started to drift away. They realized it and tried to get back to the boat. When they were going back to the boat, the wife turned around and tried to see where the husband was and she couldn't find him."

Their boat had drifted to the point that the woman couldn't make it back either.

"Another local boater -- a good Samaritan -- picked up the wife and they immediately contacted the Grosse Pointe Yacht Club and started looking for her husband," Bommer said. "After that, they called the Coast Guard and we commenced our searching."

Officials said the search is much more difficult in the dark.

"We do have spotlights on all of our boats and the air crew will be wearing night vision goggles," Bommer said. "They go at slower speeds in order to maximize the ability. The distance between search lengths on the pattern will be reduced."

