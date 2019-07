MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. - Officials are searching for a man who fell into the water off a boat in Lake Saint Clair in Macomb County.

The 43-year-old man went overboard after 8 p.m. Monday just 2.5 miles out of the Clinton River. He has not been seen since, according to authorities.

The Coast Guard and Macomb County Sheriff's dive team have been searching.

More information is expected to be released Tuesday.

