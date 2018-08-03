Officials seize nearly 40 kilograms of suspected marijuana at Ambassador Bridge

WINDSOR, Ontario - Officials seized nearly 40 kilograms of suspected marijuana last week at the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, Ontario.

Officials with the Canada Border Services Agency and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said a commercial truck driver was sent for a secondary examination on July 27.

During the inspection, officials found suspected marijuana in the cab of his truck, police said.

The 40-year-old Markham, Ontario, man was arrested for importation offenses under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act. The suspected marijuana was handed over to police.

"This marijuana seizure demonstrates the CBSA’s efforts to stop the smuggling of illicit drugs and keep contraband off our streets," said Tamara Allard, CBSA district director of Ambassador Bridge operations in the Southern Ontario Region. "I am proud of the work of our officers who are vigilant in their efforts to ensure our borders are not used for illegal activities."

Officials are continuing to investigate.

“The interoperability of police agencies is fundamental to community safety," said Inspector Kevin Keane of the Windsor Detachment RCMP. "The activity of this investigation demonstrates how the RCMP and its partner agencies work effectively together to secure the border."

