Officials still working to identify foamy substance leaking from ground in Melvindale

MELVINDALE, Mich. - For the second time in a week, a mysterious, foamy substance came up from the ground and leaked onto the street in Melvindale.

Officials are still working to identify the substance and whether or not it's toxic.

About three weeks ago, the foamy substance appeared for the first time. Officials said it seemed to be oozing from the ground on Schaefer Highway between Oakwood Boulevard and I-75. Nobody could figure out what it was or where it came from.

It's happening across the street from the Marathon refinery, but officials there said the substance isn't related to their work.

"There are no operations at the Marathon refinery that would produce a substance like that in the sewer or coming out of the ground," Marathon officials said in a statement.

Dearborn Fire Chief Joe Murray said he doesn't know any more than we do.

Local 4 called the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality but has not yet received an answer.

Even though nobody seems to be able to identify the substance, officials don't appear to be particularly concerned.

Officials took samples of the substance Monday night when it started oozing out of the ground during storms. Test results are expected to come out in several days.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.