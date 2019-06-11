Officials to stage emergency readiness exercise at O.L. Smith Middle School in Dearborn

DEARBORN, Mich. - Officials with Dearborn Public Schools and the city will stage an emergency readiness exercise next week at O.L. Smith Middle School.

Police, emergency medical officials, hospital workers and school officials will take place in the training June 19 at the middle school at 23851 Yale Street.

Residents in the area might notice police officers, firefighters and other emergency personnel in the neighborhood as part of the exercise, officials said.

The drill is expected to run from 8:30 a.m. to noon.

Officials said the drill is a chance for authorities and organizations to practice how they would resopnd to an emergency.

"For the past several years we have worked with police and fire officials at the city of Dearborn to conduct tabletop exercises at several of our schools," said Don Ball, event organizer and Dearborn Public Schools director of safety and security. "This live exercise is the natural progression of our emergency preparedness training and will help our schools and first responders better prepare for an actual emergency situation."

The drill will be based on a threat being made on social media and a hypothetical gunman forcing his way into the school.

Beaumont Hospital workers will use the event to review its procedures for reunifying families, officials said.

Henry Ford Hospital Fairlane will receive "casualties" to their emergency room, according to authorities.

"The number of organizations taking part in this exercise demonstrates the advantages to building strong community partnerships in our city," Dearborn Public Schools Superintendent Glenn Maleyko said. "We especially appreciate Mayor (John B.) O’Reilly’s leadership and his continued focus on keeping Dearborn, and our schools, a safe place for all."

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.