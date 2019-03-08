Officials: Woman calls Troy police on husband, who drives drunk, lies to cops, refuses breath test

A Roseville man was taken into custody for driving drunk, police said. (WDIV)

TROY, Mich. - A Roseville man was taken into custody last month after his wife called Troy police on him for driving drunk, according to authorities.

Officers said they were called at 11:31 p.m. Feb. 23 to the San Marino Club parking lot at 1685 Big Beaver Road.

Woman asks police to stop husband

A woman spoke to the officers and asked them to stop her husband from driving because he was intoxicated, police said.

The officers saw a black vehicle exiting the parking lot, which the woman said was being driven by her husband, according to authorities.

The vehicle exited west on East Big Beaver Road and did a U-turn to head east. As it completed its turn, the vehicle was stopped by Troy police officers, authorities said.

Driver denies drinking, refuses breath test

Officers spoke with the 39-year-old Roseville man driving the vehicle and noticed an odor of alcohol as he talked, police said.

The man denied consuming any alcohol, officials said.

He was asked to get out of the vehicle, but he refused to comply, police said.

Officers said they helped the man out of the vehicle and placed him in handcuffs.

The man was asked to perform sobriety tests, but he refused, police said. He also refused to give a preliminary breath test, according to authorities.

The man was arrested and taken to the Troy police lockup facility, where he was read his rights but refused to submit to a breath test, police said.

Charges

Police said they got a search warrant for a blood test and medical officials took a blood sample from the man.

He was charged with hindering and obstructing a police officer, refusing a preliminary breath test and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, pending laboratory results.

