Officials work to remove concrete washout from Sterling Heights creek before water reaches homes

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. - Officials said a milky, white substance found in a Sterling Heights drain has been identified as concrete washout that was likely improperly pumped by a company.

A resident discovered the substance while hiking near a creek, officials said.

"I don't like looking at these kinds of pictures," Macomb County Public Works Commissioner Candice Miller said.

A milky, white substance in the Burr Relief Drain #2 in Sterling Heights. (WDIV)

Concrete washout is the material left over when concrete is made, experts said.

It was discovered Thursday by a resident hiking by the creeks in the area of 18 Mile and Mound roads.

The area is highly industrial, and Miller believes one of a few companies is to blame.

"We intend to send them the bill," Miller said. "Taxpayers shouldn't have to pay for this."

The bill could include the thousands of dollars for cleanup and state fines from the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality, Miller said.

"Yes, they could fine them if they want to," Miller said.

Now there's a boom with a catch curtain in the creek to get all the concrete washout from the water. Officials said that water will end up back in residents' homes.

"All of this contamination finds its way into the Clinton River and Lake St. Clair," Miller said. "That is our drinking water supply, so we all have to be very cognizant."

Miller said she doesn't know if there will be any long-lasting impact, but she said the washout has likely been in the creek for a few days.

