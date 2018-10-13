Detroit police working to identify body badly burned in house fire

DETROIT - Police are trying to identify a body that was badly burned in a Detroit house fire Saturday.

The body was found at the rear of the vacant home. Police are not disclosing the location of the home.

The gender and age of the victim is unknown because of how badly the body was burned.

A firefighter lost his helmet trying to get up into the attic of the home. He was burned during the fire and transported to a hospital for treatment.

