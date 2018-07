An AMBER Alert has been issued in Ohio for a 10-month-old boy who was abducted by his non-custodial father on Wednesday morning.

Here's the info from AMBER Alert:

Robert D. Beane BM/27, 7/2/91, abducted 10 month old son, after pistol whipping mother-considered armed and dangerous. Driving a stolen Chevy Camaro gray in color bearing OLP #HAQ8308.

Contact Lorain Police Department 440-204-2100 with any info.



