Ohio music store's anti-Trump supporter policy sparks backlash

An Ohio music store is facing backlash after this sign was posted to its Facebook page. (Photo: Joe's Music)

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio - An Ohio music store received backlash after it announced it no longer wanted to accept money from supporters of President Donald Trump.

"I am truly sorry, however I feel unclean and dirty accepting money from you," the sign, posted to Joe's Music Facebook's page, reads.

The note says that the owner of the Willoughby store would rather close than "participate in wrong-doing."

The store commented on its own social media post several times, telling people who are bad to not shop at the store and saying that the business has received prank calls from Trump supporters.

Trump supporters and those who do not agree with the president took to the post to tell the store owner that his political views don't matter and they won't be patronizing the shop.

