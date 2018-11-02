Oil spill found at Red Run Drain in Clinton Township

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. - An oil spill was found at the Red Run Drain in Clinton Township.

The Macomb County Pubic Works Office responded to the scene after a fisherman reported it.

The Public Works office and Clinton Township Fire Department worked to install booms and absorbent pads in the drain to prevent the sheen from connecting with the Clinton River near Metro Parkway and Utica Road.

The Red Run Drain begins in Oakland County, and the sheen is believed to have originated there as well. The Oakland County's Water Resource office has been alerted, and Oakland County has placed a boom near Dequindre Road in an attempt to capture any further pollutant from entering the drain.

“Thankfully, an alert citizen saw this and responded. We all have to work together to protect our Great Lakes waterways,” said Macomb County Public Works Commissioner Candice S. Miller. “We appreciate the quick response of the fire department to help contain this spill.”

The Macomb County Public Works Office maintains a 24-hour hotline number, 877-679-4337, to respond to spill reports.

