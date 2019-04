An Oklahoma man caught an alligator gar that was 6 feet, 9 inches long and weighed 170 pounds, while bowfishing on Lake Texoma.

Zachary Sutterfield got some help from Nic Sutterfield and Billy Sutterfield while trying to get the fish into their boat.

Officials from the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation came and gathered data from the gar for research, since the species has existed since prehistoric times.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.