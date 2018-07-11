Old Detroit fire trucks, other vehicles head to auction in Redford Township

DETROIT - Old Detroit fire trucks, garbage trucks, and a whole lot more are headed to auction Friday.

The city is sending its aging hardware, including tractors, dump trucks, and police motorcycles, to Midwest Public Auction in Redford Township.

The firm recently picked up the city's auctions, and the vehicle auction will start Friday at 10 a.m.

The auction will be held at 14666 Telegraph Road.

Watch the video above to see some of the items up for bids.

