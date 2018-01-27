Olympic gold medalist Meryl Davis helps teach girls how to figure skate in Downtown Detroit

DETROIT - Olympic gold medalist and Michigander Meryl Davis laced up her skates Saturday to help teach girls how to skate in Detroit.

Dozens of girls were at a free workshop hosted by Figure Skating in Detroit, an organization that teaches girls how to skate and gives them leadership skills. Davis is heavily involved with the organization, and she believes it's important to teach the girls life skills.

"For me to be able to communicate that and have fun on the ice with the girls and give them the opportunity to learn these skills in a really fun setting, it's just, it's really awesome for me," Davis said. "I just think Detroit is really the perfect place for this opportunity to give girls this amazing chance to learn these skills on the ice that they can then take with them into their futures."

The girls also gain self-esteem and build confidence from the program, parent Doretha Jones said.

"What I really like that they teach them how to fall and then get themselves back up," Jones said.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.