One injured in house fire on Detroit's west side

DETROIT - One person was injured in a house fire that happened Friday around 10:29 a.m. on Detroit's west side, according to the Detroit Fire Department.

The individual was out of the house when the fire department arrived. According to the fire department, the injured person was transported to a hospital. The injured person's condition is unknown. There may have been two people in the home.

The fire is currently being investigated.

