One person dead in rollover crash on eastbound M-14

PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Michigan State Police say one person has died in a rollover crash on Eastbound M-14.

At 2:05 a.m., MSP troopers responded to a rollover crash on M-14, near Sheldon Road. When troopers arrived on the scene, one vehicle had caught fire.

Once firefighters extinguished the blaze, rescuers discovered one body inside the vehicle.

Police have not yet been able to identify the victim, and police are also unsure whether or not that victim was the driver of the vehicle.

No word yet on a cause of the crash, but all Eastbound lanes of M-14 at Sheldon Road remain closed as the investigation continues.

Fatal Crash: At 2:05 AM on June 3rd troopers from the Metro South Post responded to a roll over crash on M14 near Sheldon in Plymouth Township. When troopers arrived they located a single vehicle on fire which was put out by the fire Department. pic.twitter.com/6s9Nh7BvMT — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) June 3, 2018

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.