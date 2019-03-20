One injured after shooting at Roseville apartment complex

ROSEVILLE - One person was injured after a shooting at an apartment complex in Roseville this morning.

The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. in The Meadows which are located in the area of Masonic and I-94.

At this time police have not released any information in regards to age, gender and condition of the victim or any suspect information.

A neighbor told Local 4 that she heard several shots and then screaming.

If you have any information you're asked to call Roseville Police (586) 775-2100.

