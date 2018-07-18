One person injured in shootout inside Coney Island in Midtown Detroit

DETROIT - One person was injured early Wednesday morning inside Detroit One Coney Island in Midtown Detroit.

Police said people were eating breakfast when a man asked a woman for her phone number. She refused and another man got into a fight with the man who asked for the phone number. The situation escalated. A friend of the man who was defending the woman pulled a gun, and that’s when a shootout happened inside the restaurant.

The man who was defending the woman was hit by a bullet in the thigh. He’s hospitalized. Police are searching for both gunman involved.

Investigators are reviewing surveillance video of the incident.

