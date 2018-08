DETROIT - One person has been killed in a shooting on Detroit's east side.

Investigators are on the scene on Hasse Street in the area of 7 Mile, between Ryan and Mound.

Police say that the victim is a man believed to be in his 20's.

It's unclear exactly what happened or if any arrests have been made.

