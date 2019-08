Warren police are investigating a deadly shooting at a home on Blancke, which is in the area of 13 Mile and Hoover.

The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m.

Police tell Local 4 one person was shot and killed inside the home. Another person was injured by gunfire.

