One person shot following crash during music video shoot on Detroit's east side

DETROIT - Detroit police are investigating a shooting that happened during a music video shoot.

The scene is on Edgewood and Erwin.

According to police, two vehicles hit each other. People inside the vehicles then started shooting at each other. One person was hit in the stomach. That victim is in critical condition.

Two people were taken into police custody.

We're working to get more information from police now.

