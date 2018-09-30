Police searching for man who allegedly shot father in the face

PORT HURON, Mich. - A 19-year-old man allegedly shot his father in the face this morning in Port Huron Township.

The suspect is Mack Kuefler, described as a white male, 19 years of age. He is approximately 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a black tank top and black pants. It is unknown if he is armed at this time.

Deputies from the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office were called to the 2600 block of Oak Street this morning shortly before 10 a.m.

Deputies and detectives from the sheriff’s office, along with officers from the Port Huron Police Department, searched the area but as of the time of this publication have been unable to locate Kuefler.

Kuefler left the area on a bicycle, police said.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to his face.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

