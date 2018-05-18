Opening set for Detroit greenway shipping container project

"We Are Detroit" grafitti along the Dequindre Cut in Detroit.

DETROIT - A new retail and entertainment gathering space made of repurposed shipping containers is opening up along Detroit's Dequindre Cut Greenway.

A public unveiling of the Dequindre Cut Freight Yard takes place Saturday. An event is planned featuring food, drinks, entertainment and a local artists' bazaar.

The Dequindre Cut is a former rail line that's now a recreational trail. The Freight Yard project, located between Wilkins and Division streets, features nine shipping containers. Five of them were combined for the project to house a DJ booth and retail space.

The Freight Yard is a partnership between the Detroit RiverFront Conservancy , Build Institute, Lawrence Technological University, Western International High School, Detroit incubator Ponyride and Groundswell Design Group. Organizers say students designed and built the project.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.