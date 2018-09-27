Operating engineers agree to get back to work at Michigan construction sites

ROSEVILLE, Mich. - Drivers in Metro Detroit got the news they've been waiting weeks to hear as Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder announced Thursday that operating engineers will return to construction sites.

A summerlong labor dispute between the Michigan Infrastructure and Transportation Association and Operating Engineers 324 led to a lockout, which ended Thursday with significant progress made between the two sides.

On Wednesday, it didn't appear MITA and the operating engineers would find common ground. Contractors were already advertising for out-of-state, non-union labor.

But Snyder intervened, and an agreement was reached.

The dormant equipment will come back to life Friday morning with union workers instead of out-of-town laborers who would have cost much more.

Snyder got both sides to agree to return to work and mediated contract talks for after the snow arrives, something he'd tried to do earlier in the week.

"The vital work of getting Michigan's roads repaired should not have stalled, but the important thing now is that projects will be getting back on track," Snyder said in a statement.

Snyder has strong leverage in that he could fine contractors who don't make construction deadlines, and the Michigan Department of Transportation sent letters last last week reminding them of those fines.

“I understand the frustration this has caused but our association has an important responsibility to our members who are committed to doing the best work they can to build and maintain Michigan’s infrastructure," said Mike Nystrom, executive vice president and secretary of MITA.

Union members facing the possibility of starting their winter downtime months early were relieved a deal was reached.

“Our members are ready to get back on their machines and get these projects done across the state — and look forward to working again as soon as we can,” said Ken Dombrow, president of OE324.

Projects that can be finished before winter will be the priority. Workers will have to spend time safely securing projects that can't be completed before winter.

Here is the full statement from MITA:

"Construction will resume immediately. I want to thank Gov. Rick Snyder for his assistance and leadership throughout this process. Our contractors have heard the message from the governor and understand the moral obligation to put this dispute aside in an effort to finish a number of stalled road projects across the state to protect the driving public and assist businesses affected by these projects. The trigger that ended this lock out for the contractors was the fact that OE 324 agreed to mediation this winter. Contractors and OE 324 will use professional mediation through the winter to help them with negotiations for a new contract.

"The immediate priority will be projects that can be completed prior to the arrival of significant winter weather. Other projects will continue for as long as possible, including preparing them for safe winter travel if they cannot be completed. Both sides have agreed to work together without disruption to get as much work done as possible."

