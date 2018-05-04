Intoxicated driver arrested in Sterling Heights

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. - A Sterling Heights officer made an arrest after pulling over an intoxicated driver Thursday night.

The arrest was made after a police officer noticed the vehicle driving dangerously on Dobry Drive near Merrill Road. The driver was speeding and following closely behind the vehicle in front of him. Police said the driver's breath smelled of intoxicants, he slurred his words and was not able stay focused.

When the driver was asked for his license and registration, he attempted to give the officer his phone. Authority stated the driver denied a field sobriety test, but agreed to take a breath test. The breath test showed his blood alcohol content was 0.167.

