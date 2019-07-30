Operations at GM's Warren Transmission plant end this week

WARREN, Mich. - Operations at the General Motors Warren Transmission plant come to an end Friday.

The automaker said it employed 262 United Auto Workers members at the plant, which will be unallocated. Of those employees, 25 chose retirement and 60 transferred to other plants.

"We have now placed more than 1,700 employees (out of 2,800) from our unallocated plants to other GM locations. We have job opportunities for every hourly employee at the impacted plants," the company said in a statement Tuesday. "These are highly-skilled employees, and we want them to stay with the company."

GM announced last fall that it was idling operations at several plants as it restructures to cut costs and focus more on autonomous and electric vehicles.

