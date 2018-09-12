Orangetheory Fitness lands at new development in Detroit's New Center

A state-of-the-art workout facility will open its first Detroit location inside a new development in New Center next year.

The Platform announced that Orangetheory Fitness will open inside The Boulevard, a mixed-use development in Detroit's New Center neighborhood.

Orangetheory is a popular workout facility that is taking the country and waistlines by storm. Whether you are a seasoned athlete or just starting your fitness journey, Orangetheory is designed for all fitness levels.

Walk, jog, run, or ride during your one-hour class on top-of-the-line equipment with upbeat music and motivational coaches.

“We are excited to bring Orangetheory Fitness to Detroit and help members live healthier, more vibrant lives,” said Scott Marcus, the Boulevard location’s owner and the Orangetheory Fitness franchisee responsible for growing the brand across Michigan. “We can’t wait for Detroit and residents from surrounding communities to become part the Orangetheory family and start seeing results from the science-backed, high-energy workout that is perfect for anyone.”

The Florida-based fitness center already has 17 Michigan locations.

“As we continue to grow, we look for great locations and great partners like The Platform,” said Marcus. “We are excited to be in Detroit and New Center.”

Pre-leasing for The Boulevard begins on Oct. 1. The six-story, 356,000-square-foot development will be located on the northwest corner of Third Avenue and West Grand Boulevard. The building will offer studio, one- and two-bedrooms residences, ranging in size from 908 to 1,158 square feet. The Platform has set aside 20 percent of the residences for affordable housing.

“The Platform’s mission is to develop well-designed communities based on the principles of equitable development and inclusiveness in the great neighborhoods of our city. The Boulevard is our first mixed-use development, delivering housing options and retail amenities to the neighborhood, and making West Grand Boulevard a welcoming destination for all,” said Dietrich Knoer, president and CEO of The Platform.

“Not since the ’80s has New Center seen this kind of development,” Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan said at the time of the building’s groundbreaking. “We’ve seen a lot of buildings being built and rehabbed downtown, but now Detroit’s comeback is spreading into more neighborhoods. This great project from The Platform team is another example of how the city is coming back in a way that provides quality housing options for Detroiters of all income levels."

