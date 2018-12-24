Orion Township man in critical condition after being struck by car in Pontiac

PONTIAC, Mich. - A 57-year-old man from Orion Township is in critical condition after being struck by a car in Pontiac.

According to authorities, the collision occurred Saturday just before 10:30 p.m. on Baldwin Road. A 25-year-old woman from Bruce Township was driving a Chevrolet Impala and struck the man, who was crossing the street.

Police said the area in which he was crossing was not a designated crosswalk and the road was not illuminated, lowering visibility.

The pedestrian was transported to McLaren-Oakland Hospital by paramedics and is listed in critical condition. The driver of the Chevrolet Impala was wearing a safety belt and was not injured.

Police believe that alcohol may have been a factor on behalf of the pedestrian.

The crash remains under investigation.

