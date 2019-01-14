Orion Township supervisor Chris Barnett responds to drunk driving arrest

ORION TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Orion Township supervisor Chris Barnett issued a public statement after being cited for drunk driving Saturday. Barnett is taking full responsibility for the incident.

The statement can be read below:

"Early Saturday morning, Jan. 12 I was stopped for a routine traffic violation by the Auburn Hills Police Department and received a citation for OWI. I fully cooperated and followed all instructions of the law enforcement personnel who were professional and respectful. No other vehicles or property were involved in the incident.

I take full responsibility for my actions and understand the seriousness of the situation. I have apologized to my daughters and my family, each member of the Orion Township board, department heads, and now the residents of Orion Township. I have independently sought professional counseling regarding this matter and I am committed to learn from this experience.

I am embarrassed and humbled by this incident. I accept the consequences of my actions. My sincere apologies to all those I have affected or let down with this very serious mistake. I am committed to focusing my energy on my family and the residents I serve."

