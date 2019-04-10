'Our dear sweet angel gained his wings,' Detroit boy who fought brain cancer dies

DETROIT - A 6-year-old Detroit boy who had been battling brain cancer died Sunday.

James Baldwin's mother, Lauren Baldwin, shared the news on a GoFundMe page for her son.

Lauren Baldwin posted the following statement:

"Today it saddens me to say our dear sweet angel gained his wings on 4/7/2019 @ 11:37 pm. He was surrounded by love. I sang to him until he took his last breath. He wasn’t in any pain. Thank you all for your continuous support and love. James was truly and angel. Let his smile brighten your gloomy days. Let his laughter ring in your ears like music. More importantly pray for my strength because this was a mighty blow to my heart. Thank you all love

Lauren&james

Forever and always"

In January, Local 4 covered their story. James Baldwin had gone through six surgeries to remove tumors and two rounds of chemotherapy.

"I don't care about losing my material possessions. This right here is all I really care about. I don't want to lose my son," she said in a January interview.

Watch below: Pistons take time out to give a special gift to a child with cancer (Feb. 11, 2019)

Previous coverage:

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.