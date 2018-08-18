Over $5,000 of equipment stolen from Inkster little league football team replaced

Here's a look at the greatest gridiron stories to ever hit the big screen.

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. - Equipment stolen from an Inkster little league football team was replaced just in time for their first game.

Thieves stole over $5,000 worth of equipment from the Inkster Bengals' shed just weeks before the start of the little league football season, according to a release from The Legacy Center Sports Complex.

The president of the Bengals Junior Football team reached out to Legacy National Director of Football Justin Cessante for help. Legacy Football, the L.E.A.D. Foundation and Xenith, a football equipment company, worked to replace the equipment and managed to do so just in time for Saturday's season kickoff.

The team's first game kicked off at 2 p.m. Saturday at Robichaud High School in Dearborn Heights.

