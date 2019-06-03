Over 58 kilograms of suspected cocaine seized at Blue Water Bridge

DETROIT - On Monday federal agencies announced the seizure of 58.15 kilograms of suspected cocaine.

On May, a traveller arrived at the Blue Water Bridge in Point Edward, Ontario, and was referred for a secondary examination.

CBSA officers, assisted by a detector dog team and a large scale imaging x-ray, discovered 48 bricks of suspected cocaine inside the traveller’s vehicle.

The drugs were concealed inside an after-market compartment in the vehicle. The driver was arrested and the suspected cocaine was seized.

The CBSA transferred custody of the driver, along with the evidence, to the RCMP who charged Olanrewaju Michael Ojelade, 29, of Brantford, Ontario, with the following:

• One count of importing a schedule 1 substance (cocaine) contrary the controlled drugs and substances act;

• One count of possession of a schedule 1 substance (cocaine) contrary the CDSA;

• One count of trafficking of a schedule 1 substance (cocaine) contrary to the CDSA.

The suspect’s next court date is on June 13 at the Ontario Court of Justice in Sarnia, Ontario.

The investigation is ongoing.

“This seizure demonstrates, once again, the CBSA’s ongoing commitment to stopping the smuggling of drugs into our communities,” sais Tom Rankin, District Director, St. Clair District Operations, Canada Border Services Agency.

