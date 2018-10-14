Overnight triple shooting on Detroit's west side kills one, injures 2

DETROIT - One person was killed and two injured in an overnight triple shooting that happened on the 2000 block of James Couzens Freeway on the city's west side Sunday around 2 a.m.

The first victim suffered one gunshot wound and died afterwards. The young man,27, was transported to a hospital and pronounced dead.

The second victim, 24, suffered a gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital and is listed in critical condition.

The third victim is a 21-year-old woman. She suffered a gunshot wound to the body and was also transported to a hospital. She is listed in serious condition.

According to police the victims had just left a club and were riding in their vehicle heading downtown when they heard loud music coming from a Ford Fusion.

By the time they observed the white Ford Fusion riding along side the car, several shots were fired striking the victims in their vehicle. The suspect drove off after the shooting.

The shooting is under investigation.

