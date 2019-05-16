Owner of Michigan adult foster care home charged with 10 counts of vulnerable adult abuse

OWOSSO, Mich. - The owner of a Michigan adult foster care home has been charged with 10 misdemeanor counts of vulnerable adult abuse for her role in creating health and safety risks to her residents, officials said.

Diane Kay Lott, 58, of Owosso, was charged Wednesday with 10 counts of fourth-degree vulnerable adult abuse, a misdemeanor punishable by one year in jail and a $1,000 fine.

The Michigan attorney general received a complaint alleging Lott had 10 adult residents in her care at two facilities, but failed to properly care for them.

Investigators visited the facilities and discovered three employees working part time at the facility, and none of them were certified for CPR or first aid, according to authorities.

The facility's medication provider certificate was also expired, police said.

Authorities were called to the facility and relocated the residents, officials said.

"Vulnerable adult abuse will not be tolerated by this office and we will continue to protect the health, safety and well-being of our most vulnerable citizens," Attorney General Dana Nessel said.

Lott was arraigned at 66th District Court and released on a $5,000 personal recognizance bond. She is scheduled to return to court Tuesday for a pretrial conference.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.